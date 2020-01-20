Nabil Bentaleb: Former Tottenham midfielder undergoing Newcastle medical

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is undergoing a medical at Newcastle United.

The Schalke player, aged 25, is set to join the Magpies on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Bentaleb is not part of David Wagner’s plans at the German club and has been told he can leave during the current transfer window.

The Algeria international joined Spurs as a 17-year-old in January 2012. He broke into the first-team in December 2013 and clocked up 66 first-team appearances for the north London club under Tim Sherwood and Mauricio Pochettino.

He was offloaded to Schalke on an initial season-long loan in 2016. The loan move was converted to a permanent transfer in February 2017.

Bentaleb has made 97 appearances and scored 19 goals for the Bundesliga side, which is prolific in comparison to his single goal for Spurs. But he was twice demoted to Schalke’s under-23 side in 2019 for disciplinary reasons and has not featured in the 2019/20 campaign.

He has not represented Algeria since 2018.