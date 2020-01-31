Nathan Bishop: Man Utd confirm signing of Southend keeper

Manchester United have completed the deadline day signing of Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The England Under-20 international has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

After finalising his move to United, the young keeper told United’s website: “The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true.

“This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches here to improve every single day.

“I want to take the chance to thank everyone at Southend United for everything they have done for me throughout my time there. Without their support, this move would not have been possible.”

Bishop had come through the youth ranks at Southend.

He was left out of the squad for the midweek game against Doncaster Rovers, with Campbell confirming that he was undergoing a medical at an unnamed club and expected to leave.

Bishop, aged 20, made his debut for the Shrimpers in December 2017 and has since clocked up 39 senior appearances. He was a regular starter for Sol Campbell’s side this season.