Nathan Bishop: Man Utd set to sign Southend goalkeeper

Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is on the verge of completing a transfer to Manchester United, according to the BBC.

The England Under-20 international was absent from the squad to face Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening.

Southend boss Sol Campbell confirmed after the match that his young keeper was undergoing a medical at an unnamed club.

He told the Southend Echo: “He’s having a medical.

“I don’t know where but if he passes the medical he’s gone.”

BBC reporter Iain Dennis claims the club in question is United and that Bishop is now set to join the Red Devils’ development squad.

Hillingdon-born Bishop, aged 20, has made 17 appearances for the Shrimpers so far this season.

He has come through the youth ranks at the League One side.

Matej Kovar and Jacob Carney are among the goalkeepers Bishop will compete with for a starting spot with United’s under-23 side for the remainder of the season.

Fellow young goalkeepers Dean Henderson, Kieran O’Hara and Alex Fojticek are currently away from United on loan deals elsewhere.