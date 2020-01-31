Odion Ighalo joins Man Utd

Manchester United have completed the signing of Odion Ighalo on loan for the rest of the striker.

The former Watford man, aged 30, joins the Red Devils from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

United’s deal does not include an option to buy the Nigerian forward.

Ighalo is currently still in China, but is expected to fly to the UK over the next few days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford tomorrow, but don’t play again until their game against Chelsea on February 17.

Ighalo was a boyhood Red Devils fan who previously shared a photo of him wearing United kit as a youngster. He played for Watford between 2014 and 2017.

United are currently short of strikers following the back injury sustained by Marcus Rashford.

With Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez having both been allowed to join Inter Milan last summer, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are Solskjaer’s only options.