Pablo Mari: Photo of former Man City man at airport with Arsenal technical director Edu

Arsenal look set to complete the signing of Flamengo defender Pablo Mari after the former Manchester City man was photographed waiting for a flight to London with the Gunners’ technical director Edu Gaspar.

The pair were pictured sitting in the departures lounge at Rio de Janeiro’s Galeão airport.

Mari, aged 26, is on the verge of returning the Premier League just six months after officially leaving City.

The Spanish defender moved to the Etihad Stadium in August 2016. He spent the season on loan at Girona, followed by season-long stints with NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

Mari made a £1.1m permanent transfer to Brazilian side Flamengo last July.

He became a key part of the side that won the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores last year.