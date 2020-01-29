Pablo Mari set to complete six-month loan move to Arsenal

Arsenal are close to finalising the loan signing of Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

The Spanish centre-back, who was on Manchester City’s books until last year, looked set to join the Gunners when he was spotted at an airport in Rio de Janeiro waiting for a flight to London with Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar over the weekend.

While the situation had since gone quiet and the move had seemingly collapsed, the BBC reports that the deal is now close to completion.

The Gunners have agreed to pay a loan fee to Flamengo, who yesterday signed Atletico Paranaense defender Leo Pereira as Mari’s replacement.

Arsenal will then seek to finalise a permanent deal for Mari in the summer transfer window.

The loan switch is expected to be done before Friday’s transfer deadline and will ease Mikel Arteta’s problems in central defence.

German defender Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off during Monday’s FA Cup fourth round win over Bournemouth on Monday evening.

Calum Chambers is already sidelined with a long-term knee injury.