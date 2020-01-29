Pablo Mari: who is Arsenal’s imminent signing?

He was spotted flying to London with Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar. Then his deal seemed to have collapsed. Now it appears Pablo Mari will join the Gunners after all. So who is the Arsenal transfer target?

Who is Pablo Mari?

Pablo Mari is a 26-year-old Spanish defender currently playing for Brazilian side Flamengo. He was born in Almussafes, a small town of 9,000 people that is situated about 15 miles south of Valencia.

Why do Arsenal want Pablo Mari?

The Gunners’ defence hasn’t exactly been their strong point for the past decade or so. While any defensive reinforcements would be understandable – particularly given their current injury problems in central defence – Pablo Mari has the advantage of a style of play and technique that is well suited to the way Arsenal want to play.

He’s comfortable in possession and likes to bring the ball out from the back. At 6ft 3in tall, he’s also a presence in both penalty boxes. He has previously been compared to Barcelona’s Gerard Pique.

Where did Pablo Mari start his career?

Pablo Mari came through the youth ranks at Mallorca. He made a handful of first-team appearances, but was mainly restricted to playing for Mallorca B.

He moved to Catalan side Gimnàstic de Tarragona in 2013 as a 20-year-old. It was at Gimnastic that he built his reputation, clocking up 96 appearances over three seasons.

Although he was playing in Spanish football’s third and, after promotion second tier, his performances persuaded Manchester City to buy him in August 2016.

Manchester City? So he has Premier League experience?

Not really. City signed Pablo Mari in on August 15, 2016. The following day the loaned him to partner club Girona FC in a season-long loan. He struggled to make an impression at Girona, but impressed on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda in the 2017/18 campaign and back in Spain with Deportivo La Coruna in 2018/19.

So, he spent three years officially on City’s books, but spent very little time in Manchester and didn’t make a single appearance in English football.

And then Brazil?

Yes, Brazilian side Flamengo signed Pablo Mari from City for £1.1m in July 2019.

He made 30 appearances and scored three goals as he helped the club to the Brazilian league title and the Copa Libertadores. He won a place in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A Team of the Year for his efforts.

Mari was part of the squad that competed in the Club World Cup in Qatar last December, including playing against Liverpool in the final.

His contract with Flamengo runs until June 2022, but he is now expected to complete a six-month loan move to Arsenal ahead of a permanent transfer in the summer window.