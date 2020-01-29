Pablo Mari’s first tweets since joining Arsenal

Arsenal’s new signing Pablo Mari has taken to his social media accounts for the first time since joining the club.

It was former club Flamengo that was the subject of the Spaniard’s tweets. Mari was in Brazil for just over six months, but won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian league title during his time at the club.

Those fond memories were central to Mari’s thoughts as he bid farewell to Flamengo.

Writing on Twitter in Portuguese, the centre-back said: “Today is the time to face a new challenge in my career.

“I thank all the people without exception who were part of my story with Flamengo! These were unforgettable months, in which I was able to live a dream with all of you.

“My thanks to the employees, members of the technical committee, team-mates, and also to the entire RUBRO-NEGRA NATION.

“You will always be in my memory and my heart. Once Flamengo, always Flamengo.

“I will continue cheering for great achievements and vibrating with you! Thanks.”

Mari has joined the Gunners on an initial six-month loan deal, with the option for a permanent move in the next transfer window.