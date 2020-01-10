Photo and Video: Chelsea’s Marc Guehi training with Swansea City
Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi has taken part in his first Swansea City training session.
The teenage centre-back this morning joined the Championship side on loan for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.
Swans coach Steve Cooper wasted no time in pressing the 19-year-old into action to prepare for this weekend’s derby clash with Cardiff City.
You can see England Under-21 international Guehi on the training pitch with his new team-mates in the photo above and the video below.
⚠️ BREAKING NEWS ⚠️— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 10, 2020
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of @ChelseaFC defender Marc Guehi on loan until the end of the season.
👉 https://t.co/DMxdV8MDMx pic.twitter.com/zjMbkqxt9b