Photo and Video: Chelsea’s Marc Guehi training with Swansea City

Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi has taken part in his first Swansea City training session.

The teenage centre-back this morning joined the Championship side on loan for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign.

Swans coach Steve Cooper wasted no time in pressing the 19-year-old into action to prepare for this weekend’s derby clash with Cardiff City.

You can see England Under-21 international Guehi on the training pitch with his new team-mates in the photo above and the video below.