Photo: Bruno Fernandes in Man Utd tracksuit at contract signing

Manchester United look set to announce the signing of Bruno Fernandes imminently after the Portugal international was pictured wearing a club tracksuit.

The image appears to show the Sporting Lisbon midfielder fresh from signing his contract. A pen and paperwork featured United’s badge can be seen on a table in front of Fernandes.

United confirmed yesterday that they had reached an agreement with Sporting for Fernandes’ transfer. At that stage the 25-year-old was still to undergo a medical and agree personal terms.

It looks like he has now done both of those things, so an official unveiling could be imminent.