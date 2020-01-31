Photo: Cedric Soares posing in Arsenal kit

Arsenal’s new signing Cedric Soares has donned the club’s kit for the first time.

No stranger to red and white shirts, the former Southampton right-back pulled on the Gunners’ home kit for a post-signing photoshoot after his arrival at the Emirates Stadium was confirmed this morning.

The loan signing also posed wearing Arsenal’s yellow away kit for the club’s in-house media team.

You can see Cedric sporting his Arsenal kits in the photos above and below.