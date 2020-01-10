Photo: Chelsea’s Marc Guehi poses with Swansea shirt

Chelsea defender Marc Guehi has posed with a Swansea City home shirt after completing his loan move to the Championship side.

The 19-year-old centre-back had a post-signing photoshoot on the Swans’ training ground after his switch was confirmed this morning.

Guehi will wear the number 2 shirt at the Liberty Stadium.

The number 2 was most recently worn by Swans legend Wilfried Bony. Like Bony, Guehi was born in the Ivory Coast but is an England Under-21 international.

Jordi Amat, Kyle Bartley, Ashley Williams, Kevin Amankwaah and Sam Ricketts have also worn the shirt in the past 15 years.