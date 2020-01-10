Photo: Emile Smith Rowe wearing Huddersfield Town kit after loan move from Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has donned a Huddersfield Town kit for the first time after completing a loan move to the Championship side.

The England Under-20 international has joined the Terriers for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign.

Smith Rowe, aged 19, has made 12 first-team appearances for the Gunners to date, including two Premier League outings, scoring three goals. He also played three times for German side RB Leipzig during an injury-hit previous loan spell.

The attacking midfielder will wear the number 32 shirt for Huddersfield.