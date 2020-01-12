Photo: Harry Kane in hospital bed after hamstring surgery

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has shared a photo showing him recovering in a hospital bed following surgery.

The England international needed an operation on the hamstring injury he sustained in the New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton.

Kane – decked out in a gown – is seen giving a thumbs up to the camera from his bed as he starts a recovery process that is not expected to see him return to training until April.

The photo was accompanied by another image showing that he was watching yesterday evening’s loss to Liverpool.