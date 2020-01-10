Photo: Jurgen Klopp posing with Manager of the Month award

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for December.

Klopp has now matched Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola’s record four monthly awards in a single season.

The Reds boss guided his side to five wins from their five games in a month in which they also took time out from their domestic schedule to win the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool beat Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers to go 13 points clear at the top of the table.