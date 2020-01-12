Photo: Liverpool players out for dinner after beating Tottenham

A group of Liverpool players were out for a celebratory meal after yesterday evening’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian contingent of match-winner Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho were joined by close friends Mo Salah and Dejan Lovren for dinner.

The group ate together after the Reds’ 0-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Salah shared a photo showing the group in a restaurant.