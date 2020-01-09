Photo: Liverpool’s Mo Salah wraps up in the Merseyside winter

Who do Liverpool have to thank for keeping Mohamed Salah on their books rather than pursuing his career in sunnier climes?

Yes, manager Jurgen Klopp certainly has a part to play, but it looks like Louis Vuitton can also take some of the credit.

Egypt international Salah shared a photo this evening that shows he has been using the French designer brand’s accessories to protect himself from the chill on Merseyside.

Salah can just about be seen between a woolly hat and a scarf that’s pulled up over his mouth and nose.