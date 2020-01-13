Photo: Liverpool’s Nat Phillips back in Stuttgart training after one-match recall

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips has returned to loan club VfB Stuttgart following his one-match recall to Anfield.

The injury-hit Reds recalled Phillips from his season-long stint in Germany to provide cover at centre-back due to injuries suffered by Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Phillips was on the bench for the Premier League game against Sheffield United and made his debut in the FA Cup third round win over Everton.

But he has now jetted out to Marbella to rejoin Stuttgart for the remainder of the campaign. The German side didn’t have any fixtures during the period of Phillips’ recall due to the Bundesliga’s winter break.

Phillips, aged 22, has made 11 appearances for his loan club so far this season.