Photo: Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster poses with Swansea City shirt

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has posed with a Swansea City shirt for the first time after completing a loan move to the Welsh club.

Brewster, aged 19, has joined the Championship side for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

The Champions League and Under-17 World Cup winner has three first-team appearances for the Reds to his name. Those have all come in domestic cup competitions this season, most recently coming off the bench in last weekend’s FA Cup third round win over Everton.

But with injuries having slowed his progress over the past two years, the England Under-21 international has opted to seek more playing time in the second tier.

