Photo: Marcus Rashford shares his view from the stands at Man City

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was unable to help his team as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by local rivals Manchester City last night.

The England international was in the stands at the Etihad Stadium due to his back injury. He watched his team-mates win the semi-final second leg on the night but lose 3-2 on aggregate.

Rashford shared a photo of the view from his seat in the stadium.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Funny feeling sat up here watching it, wish I was on the field but fully behind this team.”