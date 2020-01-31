Photo: Odion Ighalo wearing Man Utd kit as a teenager

Here’s Manchester United new signing Odion Ighalo wearing the club’s kit as a teenager.

The Nigerian striker grew up supporting the Red Devils and has unexpected got a dream move to Old Trafford on deadline day.

Ighalo, aged 30, has joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua for the rest of the season.

When he won promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2015, Ighalo told BBC reporter John Bennett: “Old Trafford. It’ll be a dream come true to play against Manchester United, the team I supported in my youth.”

If he was that excited about playing against United, imagine how he is going to feel about signing for the club and running out at Old Trafford for the home team.