Photo: Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen arrives in Italy to complete Inter Milan transfer

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has arrived in Italy to complete his transfer to Inter Milan.

The Denmark international is out of contract at the end of the season and would have been able to leave Spurs on a free transfer.

But the north London club are now set to part company with the former Ajax man six months early in order to collect a fee.

You can see Eriksen arriving in Milan today in the photo below. He will undergo a medical before completing his move to San Siro.