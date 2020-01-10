Photo: Trent Alexander-Arnold poses with Premier League player of the month award

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named Premier League player of the month for December.

The England international, aged 21, secured the accolade for a month in which he bagged a goal, three assists and helped his side to three clean sheets.

Alexander-Arnold played in five Premier League matches as the Reds beat Everton, Bournemouth, Watford, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He saw off competition from fellow nominees Emiliano Buendia, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Kevin De Bruyne, Ben Foster, Danny Ings, Adama Traore and Jamie Vardy.