Photo: Trent Alexander-Arnold poses with Premier League player of the month award
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named Premier League player of the month for December.
The England international, aged 21, secured the accolade for a month in which he bagged a goal, three assists and helped his side to three clean sheets.
Alexander-Arnold played in five Premier League matches as the Reds beat Everton, Bournemouth, Watford, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He saw off competition from fellow nominees Emiliano Buendia, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Kevin De Bruyne, Ben Foster, Danny Ings, Adama Traore and Jamie Vardy.
🤩 Is right, Trent 🤩@trentaa98 wins @premierleague's Player of the Month award for December 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/VTsNGLseDS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2020