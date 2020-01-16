Photos: Gedson Fernandes’ first Tottenham training session
Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Gedson Fernandes has taken part in his first training session with the club.
The Portugal international, aged 21, joined Spurs from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal yesterday.
It was straight to work for the midfielder, who joined Jose Mourinho’s squad for training at Hotspur Way as they prepare for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Watford.
You can see below a selection photos of Gedson in action in training with his new team-mates.
A new face in training today 👀#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/sVRGtKjkuo— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 16, 2020
Gedson gets down to business 💪#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/eKMNbR03ua— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 16, 2020