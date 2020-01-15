Photos: Gedson Fernandes wearing Tottenham shirt

Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Gedson Fernandes has donned the club’s shirt for the first time.

The Portugal international’s 18-month loan move from Benfica was confirmed this morning.

After putting pen to paper on his Spurs contract, Gedson donned his new side’s white jersey for the first time.

He posed for photos in a Tottenham home shirt for a post-signing photoshoot.

Spurs have confirmed that the 21-year-old midfielder will wear the number 30 shirt for them this season.