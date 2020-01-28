Photos: Liverpool’s new training kit gets the seal of approval from Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool trained in their new training kit for the first time at Melwood today.

The Reds were put through their paces as they prepare to face West Ham United in tomorrow night’s Premier League fixture. Victory will see them open up a 19-point lead at the top of the table.

Preparations for the match were completed in the new green and black training gear.

Midfielder Gini Wijnaldum took to social media to signal his approval for the New Balance gear.