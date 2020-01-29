Photos: Pablo Mari wearing Arsenal shirt

Arsenal’s new loan signing Pablo Mari has pulled on the club’s shirt for the first time.

The Spanish centre-back, aged 26, has joined the Gunners from Brazilian side Flamengo until the end of the season, with the option of a permanent transfer in the summer.

After completing his move to the Emirates Stadium, the former Manchester City player donned the red and white shirt for a post-signing photoshoot.

You can see Mari wearing his Arsenal shirt in the photos above and below.