Rhian Brewster reacts to joining Swansea City
Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has given his reaction to joining Swansea City on loan.
The England Under-21 international, aged 19, signed for the Swans for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
Brewster took to social media in the wake of the deal being announced.
He thanked Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Swans manager Steve Cooper, who coached Brewster to Under-17 World Cup glory with England.
Writing on Twitter, Brewster said: “Thankful to both teams and managers for making this happen. Looking forward to joining up with the team now for a big derby!!”
Thankful to both teams and managers for making this happen. Looking forward to joining up with the team now for a big derby!! #JackArmy @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/eY9067C0yG— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) January 7, 2020