Rhian Brewster reacts to joining Swansea City

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has given his reaction to joining Swansea City on loan.

The England Under-21 international, aged 19, signed for the Swans for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

Brewster took to social media in the wake of the deal being announced.

He thanked Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Swans manager Steve Cooper, who coached Brewster to Under-17 World Cup glory with England.

Writing on Twitter, Brewster said: “Thankful to both teams and managers for making this happen. Looking forward to joining up with the team now for a big derby!!”