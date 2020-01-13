Rhian Brewster reacts to making his Swansea debut vs Cardiff City

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster made his debut for loan club Swansea City in yesterday’s derby clash with Cardiff City.

Brewster, aged 19, started the match and played the full 90 minutes against the Bluebirds.

The Champions League winner struggled for clear-cut chances in a match that ended 0-0.

His only involvement of any note was picking up a yellow card for a sliding challenge on Cardiff’s Lee Tomlin.

Writing on social media after the game, Brewster said: “Proud to make my @SwansOfficial debut. Disappointed not to get the win for the fans today. Big thanks for the support.”