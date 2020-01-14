Roma make loan approach for Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri

Roma have lodged an enquiry with Liverpool about the possibility of signing Xherdan Shaqiri on loan for the rest of the season.

The Serie A side made their move for the Switzerland international after young star Nicoló Zaniolo’s sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for several months.

Zaniolo picked up his injury in Sunday’s 1-2 defeat to Juventus at Stadio Olimpico.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Roma wasted no time in contacting the Reds on Monday in an effort to sign former Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Stoke City man Shaqiri as his replacement.

But the approach was rejected by the Anfield hierarchy, who informed the Italian club that Shaqiri will not be leaving on loan mid-season.

Shaqiri was made 10 appearances for the Reds so far this season, of which six have been in the Premier League, albeit injuries have limited his opportunities.