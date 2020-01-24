Sadio Mane injury update

Liverpool star Sadio Mane will undergo assessments on the hamstring injury he sustained in last night’s Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Senegalese forward was forced off in the 33rd minute of the 2-1 victory at Molineux.

A statement on the European and world champions’ website said they would have to wait to discover the extent of Mane’s injury.

Speaking after the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Mane has suffered a hamstring injury but that the extent of the problem was not yet known.

Klopp said: “We don’t know exactly [what the injury is], it’s the muscle. He felt something in the hamstring. We don’t know yet, obviously, we have to wait. We will see.”

The German boss did suggest that he was expecting to be without Mane for at least three matches.

Liverpool travel to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. They then face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, following by a league fixture against Southampton the following Saturday.

Klopp is not counting on having Mane for any of those three matches in nine days.

He said: “That is tough and it’s probably without Sadio.”

Mane was replaced by Premier League debutant Takumi Minamino against Wolves.

The Japan international will hope to have an opportunity to establish himself in Klopp’s plans and the Reds’ formidable attack during the coming weeks.