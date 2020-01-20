Sergio Romero: Man Utd keeper involved in car crash (photo and video)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has escaped unharmed after smashing up his car in a crash.

The Argentine star, aged 32, totalled his £170,000 Lamborghini close to United’s Carrington training ground.

Video footage and photos from the scene show Romero’s car wedged beneath a crash barrier at the side of the A6144.

United’s backup keeper can be seen standing alongside his car, seemingly not suffering any lasting damage as a result of the incident.

Romero, aged 32, was on the bench for United’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool yesterday.