Southampton vs Tottenham: FA Cup fourth round team news

Here is the early team news ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round tie between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s.

Southampton team news

Right-back Cedric Soares (knee), centre-back Jannik Vestergaard (concussion) and forward Shane Long (knee) are all ruled out through injury.

Yan Valery and Jan Bednarek (Achilles) also remain sidelined, although they are close to returning to fitness.

Within the constraints of those injuries, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has indicated he plans to field his strongest side in this tie.

Tottenham team news

Spurs are expected to be without Harry Winks after he picked up an injury in the 2-1 win over Norwich City in midweek.

The north Londoners say the England international will be assessed ahead of the game.

Star striker Harry Kane (hamstring), midfielder Moussa Sissoko (knee) and left-back Ben Davies (ankle) are all still out.

Jose Mourinho must decide whether to play captain Hugo Lloris, who returned from his three-month injury layoff against the Canaries, or revert to backup keeper Paulo Gazzaniga, formerly of Southampton.