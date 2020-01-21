Spurs confirm record signing is back in training ahead of Norwich game

Tottenham Hotspur’s club record signing Tanguy Ndombele is back in training ahead of tomorrow’s game against Norwich City.

The French midfielder joined the rest of Jose Mourinho’s squad on the training pitch at their Hotspur Way base this morning.

Ndombele has been sidelined due to a hip injury since limping off in the 25th minute of the New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton, with Mourinho complaining that the former Lyon man is “always injured”.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Spurs boss confirmed that Ndombele is fit to play in the game but is not ready to feature for the full 90 minutes.

But Mourinho will be without the injured trio of Ben Davies (ankle), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) for Wednesday evening’s game.

Spurs host the Canaries at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the match kicking off at 7.30pm.