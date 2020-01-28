Spurs confirm signing of midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine star is currently on a season-long loan from Real Betis, but Spurs today took up an option to convert the loan deal to a permanent transfer.

Lo Celso, aged 23, has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him in north London until June 2025.

The deal suggests he remains part of Spurs plans despite Jose Mourinho replacing Lo Celso’s compatriot Mauricio Pochettino in the period since the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder arrived on loan.

Lo Celso has played 20 games for Spurs so far this season, including 14 Premier League outings. He has scored two goals, but is yet to find the net in the league.

We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of @LoCelsoGiovani from Real Betis to a permanent transfer.



✍️ Gio has signed a contract with the Club until 2025. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 28, 2020

Lo Celso started his career in his homeland with Rosario Central. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, before moving to Real Betis on loan in 2018.

That loan move was converted to a permanent transfer shortly before his summer move to Spurs.