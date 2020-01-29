Spurs confirm Steven Bergwijn signing

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal that will tie him to the north London club until June 2025.

Neither club has commented on the fee involved in he deal, but it is believed to be more than £25m.

Bergwijn’s arrival bolsters Jose Mourinho’s attacking options following the long-term injury sustained by Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen’s transfer to Inter Milan.

The Netherlands international has scored five goals in 16 league games for PSV so far this season.

Bergwijn came through the ranks at PSV, making his first-team debut as a 17-year-old. He leaves having played 149 games and scored 31 goals for the Dutch side. He also helped them to three Eredivisie titles.

He made his debut for the Netherlands in 2018 and has won seven caps to gate.