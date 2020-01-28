Spurs star sends farewell message to Christian Eriksen
Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has posted a farewell message to Christian Eriksen, who has completed a £16.5m transfer to Inter Milan.
The pair had been Spurs team-mates since Alderweireld’s arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2015.
They had previously been together at Ajax, where they both came through the youth ranks. They were senior team-mates between 2010 – when Eriksen broke into the Dutch giants’ first team – and 2013, when the Danish playmaker made his move to White Hart Lane.
Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Alderweireld said: “We have shared so many special memories together at Spurs that I will always cherish. Good luck for the next chapter my friend.”
Eriksen has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Inter.
We have shared so many special memories together at Spurs that I will always cherish. Good luck for the next chapter my friend 🙌🏼@ChrisEriksen8 pic.twitter.com/HTF42NFgeS— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 28, 2020