Spurs star sends farewell message to Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has posted a farewell message to Christian Eriksen, who has completed a £16.5m transfer to Inter Milan.

The pair had been Spurs team-mates since Alderweireld’s arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

They had previously been together at Ajax, where they both came through the youth ranks. They were senior team-mates between 2010 – when Eriksen broke into the Dutch giants’ first team – and 2013, when the Danish playmaker made his move to White Hart Lane.

Writing on Twitter this afternoon, Alderweireld said: “We have shared so many special memories together at Spurs that I will always cherish. Good luck for the next chapter my friend.”

Eriksen has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Inter.