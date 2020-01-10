Tweet: Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to being named Premier League Player of the Month
Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has posted on social media to react to being named Premier League Player of the Month for December.
The England international, aged 21, was rewarded with a first Player of the Month award for a month in which he scored a goal, bagged three assists and helped his side to three clean sheets in five wins.
Alexander-Arnold shared a photo on Twitter showing him posing with the award. He said he was “proud”.
Proud to be named @premierleague POTM 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OB8r7tKCNR— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) January 10, 2020