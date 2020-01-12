Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace

Arsenal’s players have been posting to their social media accounts in the wake of yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette was among those to note that team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s red card had made a tough game even harder for the Gunners.

Despite them having been down to 10 men, the Arsenal players were clearly disappointed with the final result.

Here’s what they had to say about their draw with the Eagles.

Never easy for a player to get sent off. We didn’t get the result we wanted but we’ll use this to keep learning and improving. Thanks for your support 💪🏾♣️🎭 pic.twitter.com/5t1nHxY79y January 11, 2020

Slightly disappointed with the final score. We were fighting all together to get the away win, but it wasn't meant to be. Let's stay positive and keep believing, Gunners ⚽🙏🏼 #M1Ö #COYG pic.twitter.com/nxvkwEEUrh — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 11, 2020