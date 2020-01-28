Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bournemouth

By
-

Arsenal are through to the FA Cup fifth round after a 1-2 win over Bournemouth in last night’s fourth round tie at the Vitality Stadium.

Goals from homegrown starlets Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah secured victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, who survived Cherries substitute Sam Surridge’s injury-time consolation goal.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.