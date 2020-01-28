Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Bournemouth

Arsenal are through to the FA Cup fifth round after a 1-2 win over Bournemouth in last night’s fourth round tie at the Vitality Stadium.

Goals from homegrown starlets Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah secured victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, who survived Cherries substitute Sam Surridge’s injury-time consolation goal.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Strong team performance !🔥 1 goal⚽️ 1 assist🅰️ Onto the next round🦋 pic.twitter.com/pu4L2rPmq8 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) January 27, 2020

Anyone call for a goal? Big performance by the team to secure a place in the next round. God is good! 📞⚽️🙏🏾 #EN30 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ImC0tVUJND January 27, 2020

Great win away from home tonight, get home safe gunners you were loud tonight @arsenal #em26 #ontothenextround

Importante victoria afuera de casa , vuelvan a casa seguros gunners @ArsenalEspanol #em26 pic.twitter.com/Wbf1QRU6zy — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) January 27, 2020

Big WIN lads 🙌🏻 Round of the last 16 is booked ✅ A bitter evening for our team-mate – get well soon bro @MustafiOfficial 💪🏻 #EmiratesFACup #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8bu8k1mKx6 — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 27, 2020

Great job guys 👏🏻 We made it to the 5th round 💥 One sad news we had this evening… Get well soon @MustafiOfficial #EmiratesFACup #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/OBHhuBATF5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 27, 2020