Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Leeds
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s FA Cup third round win over Leeds United.
Academy graduate Reiss Nelson, aged 20, scored the only goal of the game to give the Gunners a 1-0 win over their Championship opponents and a place in the fourth round.
Here is what the Arsenal players had to say about yesterday evening’s victory, which most of them seemed to agree had been a very hard-fought win.
Not an easy game but good reaction from the team !! Next round ✅ #laca #coyg 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aIBc9GsI5b— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 7, 2020
An amazing second half performance #1-0 to the @Arsenal #cleansheet ✅— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) January 6, 2020
gran segunda parte para clasificar a la siguiente ronda @EmiratesFACup @ArsenalEspanol pic.twitter.com/K9TuI133JZ
Next round ✅ Tough fight tonight but we did it together 👊🏻 Let‘s keep on going! 💪🏻 #EmiratesFACup #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/eRkLpLaQPy— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 6, 2020
4th round of the FA Cup unlocked 🔓〽⚽ #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö #COYG pic.twitter.com/r3ewvJsRr6— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 6, 2020