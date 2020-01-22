Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to comeback draw with Chelsea

Ten-man Arsenal twice came from behind snatch a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in yesterday evening’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Former Blues defender David Luiz was sent-off in the 26th-minute, with Jorginho converting the resulting penalty after Luiz’s shove on Tammy Abraham in the box.

In-form Gabriel Martinelli equalised for the Gunners in the second half.

Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to have secured all three points when he restored Chelsea’s lead in the 84th minute, but Hector Bellerin equalised three minutes later.

Here’s what the Gunners had to say about the match.

Always happy to score against these lot… But what truely made me happy, was everyone fighting for their lives on that pitch. Big well done to the team tonight #COYG pic.twitter.com/cYEt19HwUP January 21, 2020

V A M O S A R S E N A L ❤️ ⚽️💪🏻#LT11 pic.twitter.com/Kwt70tgsa1 — Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@LTorreira34) January 21, 2020

Proud of the team effort we put in today and happy for @HectorBellerin to be back with a bang. Atmosphere was crazy 💥💥 #ProudToBeAGunner 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/cTbCUCDcZf — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 22, 2020