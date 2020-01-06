Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Nottingham Forest

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup fourth round after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in yesterday’s third round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from England internationals Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley secured the win for Frank Lampard’s Blues.

After opening the scoring in the sixth minute, Hudson-Odoi also bagged an assist when his parried shot was turned in by Barkley.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to react to the match and progressing to the next round.

Here’s what the Blues had to say about their performance.