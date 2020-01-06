Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Nottingham Forest
Chelsea are through to the FA Cup fourth round after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in yesterday’s third round tie at Stamford Bridge.
Goals from England internationals Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley secured the win for Frank Lampard’s Blues.
After opening the scoring in the sixth minute, Hudson-Odoi also bagged an assist when his parried shot was turned in by Barkley.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to react to the match and progressing to the next round.
Here’s what the Blues had to say about their performance.
Job done, Well done lads🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UDavRNhhI4— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 5, 2020
Off to the next round 💙💪🏻#FACup #CHEFOR @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/j0eX1q0dS8— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) January 5, 2020
Well done lads! Good win today. Come on Chelsea! #CFC #EP33 #Match50th pic.twitter.com/ykLklJjqPj— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) January 5, 2020
⏭ Through to FA Cup 4th round. Good job team! Come on Blues! / Clasificados para la cuarta ronda de FA Cup. Buen trabajo equipo! 💪🔵 @ChelseaFC #CFC #FACup #CHEFOR pic.twitter.com/3gfDDD4ZGz— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 5, 2020
Well done, team! 💪🏻 #FACup #nextround pic.twitter.com/PpGvKFjPpR— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 5, 2020