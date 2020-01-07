Tweets and Photos: Leeds players react to defeat at Arsenal

Leeds United are out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal in last night’s third round tie.

Gunners starlet Reiss Nelson scored the only goal of the game at the Emirates Stadium to ensure the Premier League side progressed to the fourth round.

After the final whistle, members of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squad took to social media to reflect on their narrow loss. Debutants Robbie Gotts and Illan Meslier were among them.

Here’s what they had to say about pushing Arsenal all the way.

Very proud of this team! Unbelievable effort against a top team.. Delighted for Gottsy and Ilan, certainly deserved and looked comfortable..👏🏻 Safe journey home to all that travelled! Unbelievable following! ALAW 👊🏻 #HeadsUp pic.twitter.com/rxf67mcz8n January 6, 2020