Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Everton

Liverpool are through to the FA Cup fourth round after an inexperienced side recorded a 1-0 win over Everton in yesterday’s third round tie.

Youngster Curtis Jones scored the only goal of the game at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp made nine changes and gave three debuts.

Man of the match Jones, aged 18, curled in the winner from 25 yards and was, unsurprisingly, among those Liverpool players to post on social media after the game.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say about their derby victory.