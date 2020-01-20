Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man Utd
Liverpool are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after yesterday’s victory over Manchester United at Anfield.
A first-half header from Virgil van Dijk and a breakaway goal from Mo Salah in injury time gave the Reds a 2-0 win over their fierce rivals.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to celebrate beating the only team to have taken points off them in the Premier League so far this season.
Here’s what they had to say.
January 19, 2020
Feels good to be back, specially with this win. Come on, boys! 👊🏾🔴 #YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/xhEZnarRXc— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 19, 2020
Which was better – the 60 yard pass or the 50 yard knee slide? 😂 #braziliansknowhowtocelebrate #keeperassist #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BE7JJmtlTb— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 19, 2020
Nothing beats a special win at Anfield 💪🏽🔴💫 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/KvrfkXKgeF— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) January 19, 2020
MASSIVE WIN! 💪🏾 We keep pushing 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/1F4zoy4fMw— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 19, 2020
Seems @Alissonbecker wants to get in on the assist competition @trentaa98. What a win!! That was for the fans!! This is Anfield!! pic.twitter.com/Fp3s2vtxzy— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 19, 2020
No better feeling 🙌🏽 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/XbuyGcTZQb— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) January 19, 2020
LEADERpool FC‼️— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) January 19, 2020
💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/gGmMfzc8kd