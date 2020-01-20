Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Man Utd

Liverpool are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after yesterday’s victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

A first-half header from Virgil van Dijk and a breakaway goal from Mo Salah in injury time gave the Reds a 2-0 win over their fierce rivals.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to celebrate beating the only team to have taken points off them in the Premier League so far this season.

Here’s what they had to say.

Nothing beats a special win at Anfield 💪🏽🔴💫 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/KvrfkXKgeF — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) January 19, 2020

MASSIVE WIN! 💪🏾 We keep pushing 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/1F4zoy4fMw — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 19, 2020