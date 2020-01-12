Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Tottenham

Liverpool made a record-breaking start to the Premier League season with a 0-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday evening.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game as the Reds moved 16 points clear at the top of the table.

After the final whistle, some of the Liverpool players took to social media to celebrate their victory. Here’s what they had to say about the game.

🎶 There’s something that the Kop want you to knoooooow!!!!!! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lzjZ7IjYQB January 11, 2020

Important 3 points and clean sheet! 💪 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/9i5Y5wRGqe — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 11, 2020

Three BIG points are coming home 🙌🏾 How we feelin’ tonight Reds!? 🔴🔴🔴 #YNWA #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/amYqDIMtnP — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 11, 2020

Pic of the night 🤩 +3 points pic.twitter.com/TPmkoY09w5 — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) January 11, 2020