Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Tottenham

By
-

Liverpool made a record-breaking start to the Premier League season with a 0-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday evening.

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game as the Reds moved 16 points clear at the top of the table.

After the final whistle, some of the Liverpool players took to social media to celebrate their victory. Here’s what they had to say about the game.

View this post on Instagram

Grande vitória 🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼 #YnwA❤️

A post shared by Roberto Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on

View this post on Instagram

Big Win! #YNWA

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on