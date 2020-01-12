Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Tottenham
Liverpool made a record-breaking start to the Premier League season with a 0-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday evening.
Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game as the Reds moved 16 points clear at the top of the table.
After the final whistle, some of the Liverpool players took to social media to celebrate their victory. Here’s what they had to say about the game.
🎶 There’s something that the Kop want you to knoooooow!!!!!! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lzjZ7IjYQB— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 11, 2020
Job done ✅ pic.twitter.com/KWKLdqtPjU— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) January 11, 2020
Important 3 points and clean sheet! 💪 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/9i5Y5wRGqe— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 11, 2020
Three BIG points are coming home 🙌🏾 How we feelin’ tonight Reds!? 🔴🔴🔴 #YNWA #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/amYqDIMtnP— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 11, 2020
Pic of the night 🤩 +3 points pic.twitter.com/TPmkoY09w5— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) January 11, 2020
Sorry, there is the pic of the night! Siiiiiii Señoooooor 🤩 #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/s0oPnBHEaj— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) January 11, 2020
Another 3 pts ✅😁 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/H1OSQTq1lb— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) January 11, 2020