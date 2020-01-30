Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham

Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium last night.

Mo Salah’s first-half penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s second-half goal gave the Reds a 0-2 win over the Hammers.

After the final whistle, some of the players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game, which took Jurgen Klopp’s side to 70 points from 24 games so far this season.

Here’s what they had to say.

