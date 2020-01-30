Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating West Ham
Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium last night.
Mo Salah’s first-half penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s second-half goal gave the Reds a 0-2 win over the Hammers.
After the final whistle, some of the players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game, which took Jurgen Klopp’s side to 70 points from 24 games so far this season.
Here’s what they had to say.
Gonna tell my kids this went in…another top performance from the lads and a clean sheet to go with it! We keep going!! pic.twitter.com/2prms7v71i— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 29, 2020
Another win on the road 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/DJ5wmE4RCA— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) January 29, 2020
Another positive night on the road. Big 3 points & a clean sheet 🔴💥 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Rw7ECYuuxH— Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) January 30, 2020
Three points closer towards our goal! 🙌🏾 🙌🏾 #YNWA #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/NVFx93wFJ4— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 29, 2020
Very solid win.— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 29, 2020
Trent casually playing it off his own post to Virgil in his own box taking it to new levels… #calmasyoulike#greatpenMo#OXpertfinishing pic.twitter.com/0p0A5dP9D0
Keep going‼️ 💪🏻🔴#ADR13N #YNWA https://t.co/0zWmTD9kHy— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) January 29, 2020