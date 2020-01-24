Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Wolves

Liverpool reinstated their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 1-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux last night.

After taking an early lead through captain Jordan Henderson’s from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, the champions elect appeared to be heading for a draw after Raul Jimenez equalised early in the second half.

But an 84th-minute strike from Roberto Firmino secured all three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about the game when they posted on social media.

And we keep rolling!! 🔥🔥 Had to fight for it, but this team simply doesn’t give up 👊🏾♥️ #YNWA #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/3JYkDeYjBm — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 23, 2020

Massive result! WHAT A TEAM 😍🔴 pic.twitter.com/uZyLwRaFP5 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 23, 2020