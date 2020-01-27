Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to being held by Shrewsbury

Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media after being held to a 2-2 draw by League One side Shrewsbury Town in yesterday’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

The teams will meet against at Anfield after the Shrews fought back from 0-2 down to hold the European and world champions.

After the final whistle, some of the Liverpool players took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here’s what they had to say about a tough afternoon in Shropshire.

It’s not the score we wanted… BUT WE STILL HAVE ANFIELD! 💪🏻🔴#YNWA#ADR13N pic.twitter.com/2Z6L0m85W1 — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) January 26, 2020